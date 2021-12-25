Jets head coach Robert Saleh hasn't cleared COVID-19 protocols, will not coach Sunday

Jets Robert Saleh looking side black hoodie

The Jets will be without their head coach, Robert Saleh, when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Saleh, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after feeling symptomatic, still hasn’t cleared the necessary health and safety protocols needed to re-join the team.

In his place, tight ends coach Ron Middleton will assume the head coaching duties.

Quarterbacks coach Ron Calabrese will also not be in attendance on Sunday due to COVID-19 so offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh will handle his responsibilities.

The Jets, who have 18 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, play the Jaguars at 1 p.m.