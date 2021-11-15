Jets' Robert Saleh updates Zach Wilson's status, discusses Jeff Ulbrich's play-calling

Zach Wilson rolls out of the pocket vs. Falcons

The Jets have two big problems. The first one? Their quarterback position.

It’s hard to imagine considering they took one with their No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but with Zach Wilson still recovering from a knee injury and Mike White’s most recent performance against the Buffalo Bills, it’s true.

And head coach Robert Saleh knows it.

“I’ve been digesting so much stuff this morning that I haven’t even gotten to the quarterback part of it,” he told reporters on Monday when asked who the starting quarterback would be this week if Wilson is healthy.

Saleh did go on to say that he and the team will have a much better idea on Wilson’s knee come Wednesday, but even if he’s healthy there’s no guarantee he starts.

The second problem currently facing the Jets is their defense.

Over the last four games, the Jets have given up 54, 31, and 45 points (twice), which has led them to last in the league in points allowed at 296.

“We’ve got to do a better job. Plain and simple,” Saleh said.

So, is the former 49ers defensive coordinator ready to start taking over the play-calling on defense?

Not so fast.

“Is play-calling going to change anything? It’s not going to change anything, it’s execution,” he said.

Saleh went on to defend defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, saying it’s year one in the system.

“When this thing turns it's going to be freaking awesome,” Saleh said.