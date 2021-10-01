Jets head coach Robert Saleh says WR Denzel Mims will be active for Week 4

Denzel Mims green jersey 2020

Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the team's Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, and gave an update on WR Denzel Mims' status.

"Denzel will be active this weekend," Saleh said. "He's going to get some opportunity, hopefully he takes some advantage of it and we're expecting him to. He's stacked up a third consecutive week of great deliberate practice. He's really getting comfortable within the offense, we're excited to see him get his opp."

Mims played in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, recording a 40-yard catch on his only target. The second-year receiver out of Baylor was then inactive for Weeks 2 and 3.



Saleh went on to talk about the progress that Mims has made in practice, showing his ability to play at any of the WR spots on the field.

"He's comfortable in those spots, and we're comfortable using him," Saleh said. "It's gotten to the point where he doesn't even need to talk to the coach anymore. He's just on the football field, getting himself lined up, and you're seeing the speed and the athleticism that he has. Just a matter of getting him those opportunities, taking it to Sunday and executing with his teammates, and being the guy we expect him to be."

In addition to Mims getting back on the field, Saleh said that WR Jamison Crowder is expected to make his season debut on Sunday after missing time with a groin injury.

"That veteran presence, he's a reliable route-runner, knows all the positions," Saleh said. "In those clutch situations, third down, someone who can get separation and be a comforting option for the quarterback. He's won one-on-ones for a long time in his career, and we're just excited to have his reliability and his veteran leadership back out there."



Crowder has been limited in practice this week, but his presence on Sunday should give rookie QB Zach Wilson a reliable target. Over two seasons in New York, Crowder has made 137 receptions for 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns.