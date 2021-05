Associated Press

Theoretically, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have opted out of the NFL draft and still felt good about their chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions. With all 22 starters and every key reserve and specialist returning from last season, the Bucs truly addressed “wants” instead of needs with the addition of seven prospects led by an edge rusher and Tom Brady’s potential successor. Brady turns 44 in August, signed a contract extension this offseason that’ll keep him with Tampa Bay until he’s at least 45, and is trying to become the first quarterback to lead a franchise to consecutive NFL titles since he did it with the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots.