Jets head coach Adam Gase reportedly gives up play-calling duties vs. Bills

A few weeks ago, amid the New York Jets’ massive offensive struggles, head coach Adam Gase was asked if he would give up his play-calling duties.

Gase responded by saying that that the entire Jets staff agreed he should keep them. It now appears things have changed dramatically on that front in the past 10 days.

According to the New York Post, Gase has relinquished play calling to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

This is the first time since Gase became the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator in 2013 that he has not called plays. He has continued his play-calling responsibilities as head coach of the Miami Dolphins and the Jets.

It appears that Jets head coach Adam Gase is no longer calling the offensive plays.

Entering the Jets’ Week 7 game, they were ranked dead last in the NFL in points per game at 12.3 — the next-highest team, the crosstown New York Giants, are scoring 17.4 points per game (which counts their Week 7 game on Thursday).

The Jets drove 62 yards on 11 plays on their opening drive against the Bills, ending with a field goal. Considering they had only six offensive touchdowns coming into the game, it ranks as one of the Jets’ more successful possessions of the season.

What does this mean for Adam Gase?

Gase is very much on the hot seat, and one or two big wins might not save his job.

He’s an offensive-minded head coach whose job is in jeopardy, and giving up play-calling duties midseason typically only happens when things are a mess. As a reminder, Gase was hired for his offensive acumen.

It’s rare to find a head coach who has relinquished the duties and gone on to save their job.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson believes Gase should be allowed to coach out the string this season, and his eventual replacement could be the beneficiary for the Jets’ continued losing if it means they land the big prize — Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence — in the 2021 NFL draft.

If the Jets miss out on Lawrence by winning a few games, the vitriol for Gase incredibly might only increase. It’s arguable that no matter what he does, an act of self-preservation won’t have the ending he’s hoping for.

