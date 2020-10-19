Jets head coach Adam Gase on discussions with Christopher Johnson, Sam Darnold's health, and more

The day after the Jets fell to 0-6 after being shut out by the Miami Dolphins, head coach Adam Gase had his regular availability with reporters.

Gase, whose future with the team is in question, said he spoke to Jets owner Christopher Johnson after Sundays game.

"I talked to him after the game. And then I went to talk to you guys and those guys, they had to get out of there. Usually I talk to him later today."

By "later today," Gase meant that he usually speaks to Johnson each week, suggesting that the conversation had on Sunday and the one expected to be had on Monday are not out of the ordinary.



Gase also gave injury updates on Sam Darnold, Mekhi Becton, and Denzel Mims, though there wasn't much new to report on Darnold.

"Sam's gonna keep progressing in his rehab, Becton will keep continuing his rehab, and hopefully we can build off of Friday from him doing individual (drills)," Gase said.

As far as Mims, there's hope he'll be able to make his NFL debut when the Jets face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

"We're gonna keep increasing his reps, just seeing how fast we can get him involved in this," Gase explained "He took a ton of reps on scout team last week. ... Really his first action in team activities since he was at Baylor. We'll kind of see how he is as we get through this week."