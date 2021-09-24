Jets' Robert Saleh 'pumped' for Denzel Mims in Week 3, but Jamison Crowder could stand in way

Denzel Mims white jersey looking ball into hands in 2020

In an already-crowded wide receiver room that saw Keelan Cole's return in Week 2, Denzel Mims was inactive.

Robert Saleh called him a "game-time decision" for this week in Denver, but spoke highly of the 2020 second-round pick.

"I’m pumped for Denzel and the week he’s had," he told reporters on Friday. "Obviously, he’s growing just like the rest of the team is. So we’ll see on Sunday."



In his lone target in Week 1, Mims made a 40-yard reception. Last year, he caught 23 passes for 357 yards in nine games -- he's still looking for his first touchdown as a pro.

The Jets drafted Elijah Moore in the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he was just targeted eight times against New England. Already seemingly limited, Mims' role could take another dip if Jamison Crowder plays.

Crowder is also a game-time decision with a nagging groin injury that caused him to miss last week's game, but Saleh is confident Crowder would fit into the offense quite easily.

"From a schematic standpoint, he knows the scheme like the back of his hand," Saleh said on Friday. "He executed it in Washington, he’s been here long enough, he’s a veteran, so he’ll be fine. When he’s ready to roll, he’ll be able to jump right in," Saleh said on Friday.

Crowder has led the Jets in catches and receiving yards in each of the last two seasons.