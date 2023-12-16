Jets' HC Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers' rehab from torn Achilles: 'It’s unbelievable'

Aaron Rodgers has made himself a story by promising to return this season despite surgery to repair a torn Achilles he injured minutes into Week 1. His practice window opened 77 days after he went under the knife, and he's been on the field working with his teammates aiming to play again very soon.

While their Dec. 24 game against the Washington Commanders has been a target date for a return, there's been no official word if he'll actually be back this season. Even still, the work the New York Jets quarterback has put in has amazed his teammates and head coach Robert Saleh.

“He pushed it a little bit yesterday,” Saleh said about Rodgers on Thursday. “He went under center and he’s running boots and jogging from drill to drill. I mean, it looks normal to me, but it’s unbelievable.

“Credit to him, especially in this day and age where a hangnail can affect a game week, but this dude is grinding to try to get himself back, it just shows how much he cares, and I have an appreciation for him.”

Said wide receiver Garrett Wilson:

“It is definitely impressive seeing him out there and the progress he has made in such a short time. He’s special and the mindset and the way he goes about his treatment, he will be back ready to play pretty soon. It’s crazy.”

While a Christmas Eve return is the hope, Rodgers himself said earlier this month he would need to feel like he could protect himself in the pocket before he would feel comfortable under center again. He also added that doctors would need to clear him, and the 5-8 Jets, who are two wins out of a playoff spot in a crowded AFC postseason picture, would need to still be in the hunt.

“I don’t think that would make a ton of sense,” Rodgers said. “A comeback this year before the four-month mark [Jan. 11] would mean I’m not 100 percent healthy. So it would be a risk for myself to even sign off on. If we are out of it, I would be surprised if [the Jets and doctors] would OK that comeback.”

Quarterback play has been one of the biggest factors in why the Jets aren't living up to expectations. After Rodgers went down, they turned to Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, Trevor Siemian and are now back to Wilson with four games to play. A promising 4-3 start disappeared quickly after a five-game losing streak.

If Wilson fails to repeat his Week 14 performance, which earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, the calls to play Rodgers against the Commanders may get louder.