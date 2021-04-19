Jets HC Robert Saleh interested in a Richard Sherman reunion
Richard Sherman always goes out of his way to praise Robert Saleh.
That’s why it comes as no surprise that Sherman’s former defensive coordinator in San Francisco is interested in a reunion with the free agent cornerback, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
Sherman doesn’t appear to be in a rush to make a decision anytime soon and, at this point in his career, he would probably rather play for a contender. With that being said, the Jets can’t be discounted for his services when considering the team’s need at the cornerback position and Sherman’s relationship with Saleh.
“He’s a great leader of men. And he’s not stubborn,” Sherman told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer back in November. “He doesn’t just think he has all the answers. He comes up with a great plan and evolves it with his players.”
While Sherman’s comments were pointed as an endorsement for the then-vacant Lions head coaching position, the sentiment still stands.
Sherman is just one season removed from being a second-team All-Pro. Even though he was limited to only five games this past season, there’s evidence the 33-year-old veteran can still play at a high level under Saleh’s direction.
The Jets have the cap space to make a Sherman deal work, but as Cimini mentions, it could hinge on how the draft shapes up for Gang Green. If nothing else, the Jets have positioned themselves to be a potential suitor for Sherman following the draft.
