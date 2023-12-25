Jets HC Robert Saleh has hilarious comparison for Browns QB Joe Flacco

After their tenth win on the season, the Cleveland Browns have the opportunity to clinch their playoff spot with a win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. And Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh knows what is ahead of him as he gets set to take on his former quarterback, Joe Flacco.

With three straight 300-yard games for the first time in his career, Flacco has taken the Cleveland passing attack to another level. And Saleh had a hilarious comparison for Flacco as he prepares his Jets for the aerial attack that could be in front of them.

Here is what Saleh had to say about his former starting quarterback as he gets set to face Flacco on Thursday night:

“I’ve said it before, he’s like a Ford pickup truck, you might not like it in the summer but in the winter months that son of a gun starts humming”

