Robert Saleh discusses John Franklin-Myers' Jets extension: 'JFM's a stud'

Robert Saleh has a running joke with Jets GM Joe Douglas, that if Douglas had his way the Jets’ roster would consist of 53 offensive linemen, while Saleh would prefer 53 defensive linemen.

Maybe that’s not true. But Saleh sure would take a few more defensive linemen like John Franklin-Myers.

“JFM’s a stud,” Saleh said.

He certainly looks like he’s on his way to becoming one, which is why the Jets extended the contract of the 25-year-old defensive lineman on Thursday night, giving him four more years and $55 million, with $30 million guaranteed. It was an astonishing amount for a player with eight sacks in three seasons, and one who was claimed off waivers two years ago after the team that drafted him (the Los Angeles Rams) cut him after his second NFL camp.

In fact, according to OverTheCap.com, the contract is believed to be the largest ever given to a player who was cut from the team that drafted him in a non-option year.

It’s even more remarkable considering that Saleh admitted that when he was hired by the Jets back in January, he knew little about Franklin-Myers. But he was hard to miss when the coaches started watching the tape.

“Since the day we walked in here, when we first got here we studied all our players and the one guy that stood out to us was JFM,” Saleh said. “He stood out. We didn’t know anything about JFM. We were like, ‘Man, he could really take off.’ We felt he could be a great fit for our system and what we ask out of our defensive line.”

Saleh obviously knows a thing or two about defensive linemen since he had some dominant ones during his four years as the defensive coordinator in San Francisco. He compared Franklin-Myers to the 49ers’ Arik Armstead, who had a 10-sack breakout season in Saleh’s defense back in 2019.

Of course, it helped Armstead that Nick Bosa was healthy that year and had nine sacks on the other end of that line – which makes you wonder what Franklin-Myers could do next season when a healthy Carl Lawson returns.



Even without Lawson, though, JFM has been pretty good so far this year. He’s got three sacks, five quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss in four games, helping to anchor a very young Jets defense that surprisingly ranks 14th in the league. He’s been an outstanding run-stuffer, too, and given the Jets great hope about his future.

“He’s absolutely dominant at times,” Saleh said. “And he hasn’t even scratched the surface of where we think he can go within the system.”

The 6-4, 288-pounder has turned into quite a find off the waiver wire by Douglas. It was also a pretty head-scratching move by the Rams to cut him at the end of camp in 2019, a little more than a year after drafting him in the fourth round out of Stephen F. Austin State University. Franklin-Myers played all 16 games for the Rams as a rookie, even recording a strip sack in Super Bowl LIII, but he was apparently caught up in a numbers game the next summer on a stacked Rams defensive line.

The Jets pounced and have never looked back.

“When you have guys who do things the right way, who are leaders in the locker room, and they produce to his level, those are the guys that we want to pay,” Saleh said. “JFM is deserving of it. We couldn’t be happier to have it done.”