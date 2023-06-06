Jets HC Robert Saleh: A deal with Quinnen Williams is ‘going to get done’

Quinnen Williams has been a stellar defensive lineman for the New York Jets since the team selected him No. 3 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. He has since turned into a leader on a blossoming Jets team that many expect to make a push for the playoffs in 2023.

Recently, the head coach of the New York Jets, Robert Saleh, spoke with media members regarding the contract extension talks and appeared very optimistic that a deal is on the horizon.

“I speak for everyone — I probably speak for Quinnen — in that we all want get done sooner rather than later,” Saleh before practice. “I’ll let the business guys handle all that stuff, but it’s going to get done. He’ll be here for camp. He’ll be ready to roll and once he is, I’m sure it’ll be the same guy who was here.”

The 2022 season was Williams’ best, as he amassed career highs across the board. He played in 16 games and 55 total tackles, 12 sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles.

There’s an expectation that his new contract will be one of the highest in the league but will not surpass Aaron Donald’s. If a deal does not get done, however, he will be an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2024 season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Williams and other former Alabama players now in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire