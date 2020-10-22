Jets haven't gotten 'anything serious' in trade offers for Quinnen Williams: report

The Jets and GM Joe Douglas have already been active in the trade market this year, with Steve McLendon and Jordan Willis both sent to different teams. And that's not to mention Jamal Adams before the season started.

With two weeks left until the NFL trade deadline passes, Quinnen Williams is another player that might be moved by the Jets. However, The Athletic's Connor Hughes is hearing that the Jets have not gotten "anything serious" regarding to first-round pick from 2018.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano had heard the Jets were getting calls about Williams as well. But those potential trade packages can always get spicier depending on how bad teams might want him.

The real question is would Douglas give up on him this early into his career? He didn't draft Williams, as Mike Maccagnan's last order of business in New York was choosing the player who was a consensus best defensive pickup in the Draft. But Williams hasn't lived up to that hype just yet.

He had just 2.5 sacks last season over 13 games (nine starts) in 2019 with 28 combined tackles. Williams dealt with an injury that he played through the entire year, so a healthier 2020 is when he was supposed to breakout.

Over six games, he does have two sacks and 24 tackles with a forced fumble. So there is progress there but nothing jumping off the page.

Looking deeper, Pro Football Focus has an overall defensive grade for Williams at 71.2 on the season, with his best game actually coming in the 24-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. He had an 89.6 overall grade with a stout 90.2 run defense grade. That's the type of work the Jets want to see: five tackles -- four of which were run stops -- a battled ball and one quarterback hurry.

Douglas will have a tough choice to make if a team comes with a package that is too good to give up, much like the Adams' deal was in his eyes. Hughes suggests a second-round pick might be able to be snagged if Williams is expendable to the Jets.

It's a tough call to make either way because the 22-year-old is still so raw in the NFL. Douglas -- and teams interested -- have two weeks to make something happen, if anything.