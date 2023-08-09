Jets Hard Knocks Episode 1 takeaways: Lots of love for Aaron Rodgers

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The widely anticipated season debut of HBO's Hard Knocks premiered on Tuesday night, giving Jets fans an inside look at the team as we get closer and closer to the start of the regular season.

In case you missed it, here are some takeaways from Episode 1...



- Robert Saleh’s speech in front of the entire team about crows and eagles is sure to have Jets fans amped up for the start of the season. The Jets’ head coach eluded to the same metaphor when he was asked about Sean Payton’s criticism of Nathaniel Hackett, saying the Jets have a lot of “crows pecking at their necks.” The Hackett/Payton situation was a big part of the episode too, of course.

While the first episode didn’t feature much of the Jets’ head coach behind the scenes, that speech to the team was one of the cooler moments.

***NSWF warning for some language***



- On that note, the first episode didn’t show much from inside the team’s practice facility, outside of a couple clips from the position group meeting rooms. Instead, most of the footage from the first episode came from either the practice field or from the game in Canton. The Jets had publicly voiced that they didn’t want to be on Hard Knocks to begin with, so maybe they have a deal with the HBO crew to not show as much from inside the walls at One Jets Drive. We’ll see as the series goes on.

- Aaron Rodgers is a mega-star, there’s no denying that. His presence with the team is obviously a huge reason why the cameras are in Florham Park to begin with. But the first episode did feel more like Hard Knocks: Aaron Rodgers than Hard Knocks with the New York Jets. Again, maybe that’s just HBO hitting the biggest story the hardest out of the gates, which certainly makes sense, but it will be interesting to see if other players are featured more heavily as the show goes on.

- One last note on Rodgers: Seeing him predict Zach Wilson hitting Malik Taylor for that 57-yard bomb against the Browns and then seeing his reaction to the perfect throw should give Jets fans a lot of hope for Wilson’s future with the team. Wilson’s struggles over his first two seasons are well-documented, but the first episode confirmed what we’ve already seen out on the practice field: Rodgers has taken Wilson under his wing and is doing everything he can to help the young signal-caller. With similar playing styles and what appears to be great chemistry, the Rodgers-Wilson pairing seems like a perfect match for the Jets.

It was also fun to hear Wilson call the pass a "dime and a half" as he sprinted down the field after making the throw. It's good to see Wilson having fun.



- Outside of Rodgers, perhaps the biggest reason for Jets fans to feel optimistic heading into the 2023 season is having the reigning Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year on the roster. Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner are two of the best young players in football, and seeing them go head-to-head in practice during the first episode was a treat. With coaches saying “You’re going to make each other great,” Gardner and Wilson battled it out. Wilson even got fired up when the Jets’ offense beat the defense in team drills, asking the defense “how’s the grass taste?” when the defense dropped down to do pushups.

It was also very cool to see Gardner walk the stage after finishing his degree at the University of Cincinnati.

- How about Liev Schreiber making an appearance at Jets camp? Schreiber has been the voice of Hard Knocks -- or the "voice of God," as Rodgers says -- for a long time, but he'd never actually visited the featured team's training camp before. He made quite an entrance by helicoptering in, and then had a chance to chat with Rodgers, a fellow Californian.