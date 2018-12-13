Jets happy with Davis Webb as he awaits chance to prove himself

Davis Webb didn’t get a chance to prove himself in a regular season game with the New York Giants last year after being a third round pick of the team the previous April.

He has yet to get a chance to play in a regular season game yet with the New York Jets either after the Jets signed him to their practice squad after his release from the Giants at the end of training camp. Josh McCown was given the chance to make three starts in place of an injured Sam Darnold over the last month.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Webb is itching for a chance to show what he can do on Sundays and believes in his ability to be a starter in the NFL.

“I don’t want to be a backup,” Webb said. “I want to be a starter … That’s my mindset. I know I’m good enough to do it. I just got to get an opportunity … and get it somewhere where people believe in me. I got to make them believe in me … and we’ll roll together. So, I can do it.”

The Jets can only learn so much about a third-string quarterback during the season. Darnold, when healthy, will get the starters reps in practice. McCown will run the scout team reps. Webb will get anything that my be left over. It’s not an ideal way to assess what a quarterback can do outside of assessing the raw abilities and some limited understanding of their football intellect. Nevertheless, Webb has made a positive impression with the Jets in the areas he can since joining the team in September.

“From a character and intangible standpoint, he’s been outstanding,” Jets G.M. Mike Maccagnan said. “Very good kid. Works hard. Does show ability. We’re kind of interested to see how he grows and develops. But in reality, we probably won’t know what we truly have in him until, assuming he’s with us next year in preseason when he can actually put the pads on and play with our guys.”