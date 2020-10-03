Jets’ handling of Mekhi Becton’s injury has New York looking bad once again

If any team in the NFL needs a lesson on how not to handle an injured player, it should contact the Jets.

When the Jets drafted Mekhi Becton with the 11th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, they pegged him as their left tackle of the future and Sam Darnold’s personal bodyguard — two lofty job titles. One would figure that means Becton would be protected at all costs, but on Thursday night against the Broncos, New York didn’t seem all that concerned about the best interest of one of its franchise centerpieces.

There is absolutely no reason why Becton was allowed to suit up, let alone play a single down against Denver, after suffering a shoulder injury against the Colts only four days prior. Becton’s supposed desire to take over for the injured Chuma Edoga in the first quarter is admirable, but the adults in the room should have spoken up and mitigated the risk of their young star injuring his shoulder further.

It’s on Adam Gase to protect his players. He claims Becton’s shoulder injury cannot get any worse and his ability to play comes down to pain tolerance, but let’s face it — if Becton really was good to go in Week 4, he would have started at left tackle. If he wasn’t able to start, he should have been told to leave his pads in the locker room. Instead, the Jets compromised his health by throwing him into an essentially meaningless game cold. That’s just not wise.

It is, however, par for the course when it comes to this regime’s inability to grasp the concept of risk assessment and injury management. The Jets entered Week 4 winless and going absolutely nowhere. Becton is going to be with the organization long past this lost season. It’s not like defeating the Broncos with Becton on the field would have jumpstarted New York. Why not just sit him down for a couple of weeks and let him get back to 100%?

Because it’s the Jets.

There is something to be said about the way the team views and handles injuries. The topic was put under a microscope last season when Kelechi Osemele, in need of surgery, found himself at odds with Joe Douglas. But there were also issues with Luke Falk and Quincy Enunwa, not to mention Gase’s mishandling of Avery Williamson’s exhibition playing time, which ultimately cost the linebacker his 2019 season.

The Osemele situation was a rollercoaster, but what happened this past week with Becton is pretty clear cut. Douglas fawned over him throughout the draft process and was thrilled when he landed him at No. 11. He should have made it clear to Gase that Becton’s health is New York’s top priority, not inserting him into a game with an injury on a short week of rest.

(Just as an aside, one could make a similar case about how the Jets handled Sam Darnold’s injury on Thursday night now that it’s unclear if he’ll miss time with a shoulder sprain… but let’s just stick with Becton for now.)

Again, it is admirable that Becton wanted to play against the Broncos. However, when a 6-foot-7, 370-pound man can be seen on the sideline in excruciating pain, he probably shouldn’t have been playing in the first place. That is on the Jets and the Jets alone.

the jets are so bad they made a 6’7” 370 pound man cry in pain on national television. and it was totally avoidable. — charles (#1 going hyperdrive fan) mcdonald (@FourVerts) October 2, 2020





As Becton’s mentor alluded to on Twitter, New York made a clown decision on Thursday night. Becton never should have set foot on the MetLife Stadium turf in Week 4. Now, the Jets might be without him for the foreseeable future.

That’s not how a winning organization takes care of its people.