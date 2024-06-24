Jets' Hall offers lofty praise for 49ers star McCaffrey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Christian McCaffrey is widely regarded as the NFL's best running back. Including by his peers.

The reigning 2023 Offensive Player of the Year earned lofty praise from New York Jets running back Breece Hall, who despite a breakout season of his own, humbly praised McCaffrey as the league's best at the position.

"I feel like right now McCaffrey's the best in the league," Hall told reporters after Jets mandatory minicamp practice on June 11. "To me, he sets the standard. We're going to see him in Week 1 and we're playing against some of the best linebackers. For me, it's exciting just to see where I stand and really let everyone see my full talent now that I'm healthy."

In addition to taking home OPOY honors, McCaffrey also received NFL MVP consideration for his historic 2023 season. In 16 games with the 49ers, McCaffrey recorded 272 rushing attempts for 1,459 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns as well as 67 receptions for 564 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

Hall, in his first full NFL season, recorded 223 rushing attempts for 994 yards and five touchdowns on the ground as well as 76 receptions for 591 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air.

"I ended the season on a good note," Hall added. "Just last season still not feeling like 100% all the time, but now I had my first offseason to not just be trying to get back, but to get better. And I've gotten better this offseason. I'm a lot leaner. I feel a lot healthier. My knee feels a lot better. I just feel like I'm back to my old self."

McCaffrey and Hall will face off in the primetime Week 1 matchup between the 49ers and Jets on "Monday Night Football on Sept. 9 at Levi's Stadium.

