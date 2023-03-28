Jets have had ‘productive conversations’ with Odell Beckham‘s agent, no visit scheduled yet

The New York Jets have been interested in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham. General Manager Joe Douglas briefly discussed that interest at the owners meetings in Phoenix Monday, saying the team has had “productive conversations” with Beckham’s agent, Zeke Sandhu.

“I’ve had some productive conversations with Odell’s agents,” said Douglas. “He’s obviously a really talented player.”

Douglas said it’s “possible” Beckham comes in for a visit soon. “We’ll see how that process plays out,” he added.

The Jets like their current wide receiver room, which now includes Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Denzel Mims but Douglas did say Beckham is an “opportunity to add a unique player.”

Beckham has not played his tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had five touchdowns with the Rams during the regular season and added two more in the playoffs, including one in the Super Bowl.

Beckham turns 31 in November. The injury concerns are valid, but with the right contract, the Jets can add a player that can still be pretty dynamic and add to what is already a strong group at the position. It will be interesting to see if the Jets do in fact bring him in for a visit.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire