Jets guard Greg Van Roten gives fans a hometown player's perspective during rough start to season

The Jets started the 2020 season by shipping off Jamal Adams — their best player — off to the Seahawks. Since then, they've gone 0-6 on the season, have been riddled with injuries and just cut Le'Veon Bell — their next biggest star.

And now Bell just signed with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Through all the early turmoil, it's safe to say it's been a rough go of things for the only winless team in the NFL. And the players, including guard Greg Van Roten, know it.

“You can get all caught up in the emotions of this game and the outside noise of the fans, but no one cares more than the guys in the locker room,” Van Roten said. “This is my job. I get paid to play football. I love this game and I want to go out there and play a perfect game every week. It's incredibly frustrating when you lose a game.

"It's even more frustrating when it's not even close because you have a short window to do this as a professional athlete.”

This season can be considered even more frustrating for Van Roten, who's in his first years with the Jets, than for others. Van Roten is from Long Island and grew up a Jets fan. Plus, his father has been a Gang Green fan for nearly 60 years.

“As frustrated as the fans are, I understand that, but I'm way more frustrated than you are because this is a year of my playing life that's not going the way that you want it to go,” Van Roten said. “Dealing with that, you allow yourself to do your job and this is what you get paid to do, so you've got to find a way to stay positive, block out that noise and just play a good game the next time you get to go out there. Because, eventually, there's not going to be a next time.”

The Jets have a brutal three-week stretch against the Buffalo Bills, Chiefs and New England Patriots before their bye week in Week 10.

