The Jets recently placed guard Alex Lewis on the exempt/left squad list and he’s going to be moving to the reserve/retired list next.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Lewis has decided to retire rather than continue trying for a spot on the Jets’ roster. He suffered a head injury in practice before his placement on the exempt list this month.

Lewis took a pay cut in order to remain on the Jets’ roster this offseason and had his contract for the 2022 season voided as part of the deal. He started 21 games for the Jets since arriving in a 2019 trade with the Ravens.

Rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker is expected to be the Jets’ left guard and Greg Van Roten is at the top of the depth chart at right guard.

Jets guard Alex Lewis retiring originally appeared on Pro Football Talk