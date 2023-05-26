Jets GM predicted Steelers trade for Broderick Jones

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up to the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, many thought it was to get ahead of the New York Jets so the Jets couldn’t select former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

But as we see now from this video, Jets general manager Joe Douglas was three steps ahead with his draft board and even predicted the Steelers trade up for Jones, even though he was never their top target.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jones was No. 3 on their board after EDGE Will McDonald IV and tight end Michael Mayer. New York sat tight, let the Steelers go up and get Jones and let their top guy, McDonald, fall right into their laps.

This was an impressive piece of prognostication by Douglas to predict the trade by the Steelers well ahead of the pick, the player they would take and to still get their guy.

Joe literally predicted the future 😲 E2 of Flight 23: Ascension ➜ https://t.co/R9JoMgOdMe pic.twitter.com/pHelL02ATH — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 26, 2023

More 2023 NFL draft!

Rookie stat projections: Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie stat projections: Indianapolis Colts Rookie stat projections: Houston Texans

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire