Jets GM Joe Douglas talks possibility of trading draft picks for a star player

Joe Douglas/Deshaun Watson

Jets GM Joe Douglas spoke to media on Wednesday to discuss the team's plans for improving the roster this offseason, and if that could be by trading for a star player.

"Lastly, I think where we're sitting now we're very well positioned with the capital we have, with where we are financially," Douglas said. "And we feel we're well positioned to start this offseason and really improve this roster."

The Jets still have QB Sam Darnold on the roster, but could wind up selecting someone like Zach Wilson or Justin Fields at No. 2, or even make a big splash by trading for the not-yet-available star QB Deshaun Watson.

The team also has plenty of draft picks, including two first-round picks this year and two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. They have a total of nine picks in both of the 2021 and 2022 NFL Drafts.

No matter what ends up happening, Douglas believes the Jets are positioned to improve the roster for next season under head coach Robert Saleh.

"From the last time we were together until now, just been great getting to know Robert, his staff," Douglas said. "We've had a lot of productive conversations and it's been great to really get their new perspective, new voices in the building. The conversations have been outstanding, like I said they've been productive. About exactly what we were looking for, the type of players, type of people that we want to bring in this organization. And the guys we need to achieve our collective goals."

Saleh brings a strong defensive mindset that has had success with the San Francisco 49ers over the last few seasons. Douglas would go on to mention that the team has put an emphasis on scouting and evaluating potential players that could succeed under Saleh's schemes.

"The main thing for the last month and change has been evaluation, evaluating," Douglas said. "From our own roster, to upcoming free agency, and now we're rolling into the draft evaluation. That's the main thing for us right now."