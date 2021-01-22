What Jets GM Joe Douglas said when asked about Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson runs against Jets 2018

In the past two weeks, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's reported frustration with Houston has boiled, with the Jets as a potential landing spot if Watson demands a trade.

After introducing new head coach Robert Saleh at Thursday's news conference, general manager Joe Douglas was asked in a 1-on-1 interview with SNY's Jeane Coakley about the Jets being linked to Watson.

"Well, Jeane, I'm not going to comment on any player that's not on our team," Douglas said. "You know, for us, we have a lot of processes to go through. Not an exciting word, process, but we have our process and we have to go through 'em. Right now, our next step is going to be to get together as a staff -- (Saleh's) staff, our personnel staff our football-ops staff and go through our entire team and talk about each person at each position. So that's really the next step for us."

Also Thursday afternoon, on ESPN New York's The Michael Kay Show, Douglas shared the same sentiments when posed a hypothetical scenario that did not mention Watson by name.

"Yeah, that's an interesting hypothetical situation you just posed," Douglas said. "I would say we have a lot of discussions to go before we entertain anything. We have to get together, as a staff. Coach Saleh's finalizing his staff, then we need to get together with the coaching staff, with the personnel staff, with football ops and really go over our team. We have to. That's the next step in the process is go over our entire team, everyone on our team, and that's going to be the foundation for our offseason moving forward."

Pressed further with an emphasis on a timeline to make the deal with the 2021 NFL Draft in mind, Douglas reiterated his point.

"Yeah, guys, I can't really -- I really can't get into the hypothetical situations and, certainly, we can't speak on any player that's on a different team," he said. "You know, for us, we just really need to -- we really need to focus on the task at hand, and that's getting together and going over our team with this new staff and making sure that we know our team like the back of our hand. And then we can approach free agent and draft evaluations. That's the next step."

As a fourth-year pro during the 2020 season, Watson completed 382 of 544 passes (70.2%) for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns to seven interceptions while adding three rushing scores and 444 yards (4.9 average) on 90 carries in 16 games.