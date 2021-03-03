Jets GM Joe Douglas responds to Marcus Maye's frustrated agent: 'This is part of negotiating'

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye jogs off field following game vs Buffalo Bills

With Jets GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh made available on Wednesday for questions, it was expected that the comments from Marcus Maye’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, would be among the discussed topics.

On Tuesday, Burkhardt responded to a tweet from ESPN's Field Yates that touched on the Jets' terrific salary cap space situation and the bounty of draft picks they have.

To that, Burkhardt tweeted:

"Yet refuse to take care of their best player, Captain, & team-voted MVP in his prime who had several All-Pro votes...and who played out his entire rookie deal and even changed positions on his contract year (after they got rid of last yrs All-Pro safety)."

Douglas was asked about the comments, to which he said it’s simply “part of negotiating.”

“I was made aware of some of those comments,” he told reporters via Zoom. “Look, I have a lot of respect for Erik. I think he’s a great person. I’ve had a lot of great conversations with him and you guys know how I feel about Marcus. This is part of the business. This is part of negotiating, but I don’t see this affecting our ability to get something done with Marcus that’s both beneficial for the team and him.

“We have had productive conversations with his reps. … Marcus is a valuable member of this organization. Someone that started his career here, has been a pro’s pro, [he’s] smart. He’s been reliable and he’s provided outstanding leadership. Our plan hasn’t changed. We’re in the process of having Marcus here long-term.”

Maye has played very well on his rookie contract over the past four seasons, but the 27-year-old could be facing the franchise tag if a long-term deal can’t be ironed out in time for the upcoming year.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported on Feb. 22 that Maye was the Jets' only candidate to get the franchise tag this offseason, noting that several NFL sources believe the Jets will use it on him at a cost of $10-$11 million.

Per Vacchiano, placing the franchise tag on Maye could buy the Jets time to extend him long-term, though there’s no indication they’re close to doing so.

Douglas nearly confirmed that with his comments on Wednesday, so we’ll see where these talks end up going with other needs in free agency and the NFL Draft at hand as well.

Maye is coming off a 2020 campaign that saw a career-high in tackles (88), tackles for loss (4), passes defended (11) and forced fumbles (2) while he took over the role left by Jamal Adams following Adams' trade to the Seattle Seahawks. Maye also had two interceptions in a season that proved he is a strong piece in the back end of the secondary.