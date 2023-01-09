Jets GM Joe Douglas reflects on 2022 season, addresses QB situation | Jets News Conference
While the Jets defense had a tremendous season, the same can't be said for Mike LaFleur's offense, as Gang Green struggled throughout the season to outscore their opponents. GM Joe Douglas met the media to give his thoughts on the rumors surrounding the tumultuous quarterback situation starting with Zach Wilson, who was drafted by Douglas with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Douglas said that the Jets are not an organization who gives up on talent.