  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jets GM Joe Douglas knows Sam Darnold will succeed with Panthers: 'He’s gonna do good things'

Chris Cwik
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Jets are starting over. With the trade of Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, the Jets announced they would start fresh at quarterback.

The trade made sense. While there were plenty of things that may have held Darnold back with the Jets, he still failed to show the upside that made him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. If the Jets had doubts about Darnold reaching that ceiling, the team could just take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick and move on.

That explains why they made the move, right? Well, it's more complicated than that. Turns out, Jets general manager Joe Douglas believes the Jets failed Darnold, and that Darnold will be a successful player with the Panthers, Douglas told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“Whether I look bad or not [for trading Darnold], I could give two s***s about that,” Douglas says, with a laugh. “I know that he’s gonna have success. The timing didn’t really work out for him here. We couldn’t turn this around fast enough for him. And that’s not his fault. I root for good people, and that dude’s a good man, and he’s gonna do good things. I believe that.”

There are plenty of reasons to believe Douglas is being truthful with those words. The Jets were never able to surround Darnold with a good offense, and Adam Gase's history as a head coach is pretty awful. In Carolina, Darnold will not only have multiple strong receivers and Christian McCaffrey, he'll get to work with Matt Rhule, who is considered and up-and-coming offensive mind. He should be able to get more out of Darnold than Gase.

At the same time, it's possible Douglas was just covering himself with those comments. If Darnold goes on to make multiple Pro Bowls or All-Pro teams with the Panthers, Douglas is going to look foolish for giving up on Darnold. Those comments could be Douglas' way of trying to lessen the blow when people reminisce about the deal.

What will the Jets do at quarterback?

With the Jacksonville Jaguars expected to select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, it's assumed the Jets will take Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick. Douglas didn't confirm the move to Breer, but strongly hinted Wilson would be the pick

Douglas won’t say yet who he’s taking, but it’s not hard to read the tea leaves and assume that it’ll be Wilson. Saleh was present in Provo, and on a media Zoom call when presented with the news that ex-Cougar QB Steve Young said that the Jets had committed to taking Wilson, Douglas responded that “Steve’s plugged in pretty well at BYU.”

Our own Eric Edholm also believes the Jets will take Wilson. Edholm believes Wilson would be the Jets' "most exciting talent at QB in many years."

That's a good thing, though it's worth noting Darnold was also a highly-ranked talent and the Jets still failed him. Douglas will have to be sure that doesn't happen again, especially if he's right and Darnold returns to form in Carolina.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • WWE: Full card, predictions for WrestleMania 37

    WrestleMania 37 takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The massive, two-night card will see eight championships on the line across 14 matches. Here’s a look at the full lineup as well as who we think will emerge victorious in each contest.

  • Is Kyrie Irving the most skilled player we’ve ever seen in the NBA?

    He can pull up from deep on a dime, is cash from mid-range, has an unmatched handle, and when it comes to finishing at the rim, he has the deepest bags we seen full of infinite moves.

  • Demetrious Johnson lost fair and square, but grounded knees are still bad for MMA | Opinion

    What's so good about being able to knee a downed opponent who can't defend himself?

  • UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results & video: Vettori vs. Holland set; two fighters miss weight

    The UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results are in with Saturday's main event fighters easily hitting the mark. The UFC Vegas 23 weigh-ins took place on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results The UFC Vegas on 23 (aka UFC on ABC 2) main event pits fast-rising middleweight contender Marvin Vettori against late-replacement Kevin Holland. No. 6 ranked Vettori was originally slated to meet no. 5 ranked Darren Till, but Till had to withdraw because of a broken collarbone. Anxious to get the fight in, Vettori was first to the scale, weighing 186 pounds, the upper limit for a middleweight non-title bout. Holland followed a short time later, stepping on the scale at just 183.5 pounds. Vettori is on a four-fight winning streak. His last loss was to current champion Israel Adesanya. Vettori lost that bout via a split decision well before Adesanya claimed the UFC middleweight title. Holland had been on a ferocious five-fight winning streak prior to his last bout, which took place just three weeks ago. He lost a unanimous decision to Derek Brunson in a bout where he was heavily criticized for joking around and casually talking to cageside observers throughout the fight. Two UFC Vegas 23 fighters misses weight Norma Dumont was the lone fighter to miss weight for UFC Vegas 23. She came to the scale with about half an hour left in the two-hour weigh-in window, weighing 139.5 pounds for her bantamweight bout opposite UFC newcomer Erin Blanchfield. While Blanchfield easily made weight at 135 pounds, Dumont was 3.5 pounds over the limit for a bantamweight non-title bout. Ignacio Bahamondes was the final fighter to the scale, having run out of time to make weight. He stepped on the scale at 156.75 pounds on his second attempt, which put him 0.75 pounds over the limit for his non-title fight with John Makdessi, who made weight earlier. If Dumont and Bahamondes are medically cleared to fight and an agreement can be reached with their opponents, their bouts could potentially proceed with the likelihood that each of them would be fined 20-30 percent of their fight purses for missing weight. The fine would go to their respective opponents. UPDATE: Norma Dumont pulled from UFC Vegas 23 bout for missing weight Shortly after the weigh-in, news broke that Dumont would not be allowed to fight on Saturday. MMAWeekly.com confirmed with Blanchfield's management, KO Reps, that the Nevada State Athletic Commission would not allow Dumont to fight following her second consecutive miss of 3.5 pounds on the scale. Blanchfield's camp was prepared to accept the fight with a 30-percent penalty, according to KO Reps, but the commission would not allow it. Darren Till shreds Marvin Vettori for doubting injury UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card (3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+) Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)Sam Alvey (186) vs. Julian Marquez (186)Nina Nunes (116)* vs. Mackenzie Dern (115) – Formerly Nina AnsaroffMike Perry (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims (12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)Erin Blanchfield (135) vs. Norma Dumont (139.5)**Ignacio Bahamondes (156.75) vs. John Makdessi (153.5)**Jarjis Danho (255.5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (261.5)Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Jack Shore (136)Jordan Griffin (145.5) vs. Luis Saldana (145.5)Da Un Jung (205.5) vs. William Knight (205.5) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim (11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+) Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5) **Norma Dumont and Ignacio Bahamondes missed weight UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in video: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Bellator 256 live and official results (6 p.m. ET)

    Bellator 256 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

  • Najee Harris says ESPN NFL draft analyst can 'kiss my ass' over evaluation

    Najee Harris wasn't a fan of Todd McShay's scouting report.

  • NCAA ref Bert Smith says on-court collapse during Elite Eight saved his life

    The seasoned referee said he's glad he collapsed when and where he did to get the necessary help.

  • Draymond Green responds to Megan Rapinoe's criticism of his equal pay take: 'I'm all for that'

    Megan Rapinoe slammed Draymond Green for his comments about being bothered by women "complaining" for equal play.

  • The obscure truth behind Joe Smith Jr.'s rise

    Smith is never going to win an award as the sport’s slickest boxer, but if you like your fighters to be fearless, to go for the knockout and to fight anyone, Smith is your guy.

  • Novak Djokovic's dad launches verbal volley at Roger Federer

    Novak Djokovic's father has made an extraordinary claim that his son was "attacked" as an 18-year-old by long-time rival Roger Federer and that the Swiss "is not such a good man". World No 1 Djokovic, 33, and 39-year-old Federer first faced each other on court in 2006, the Serb since then having moved to 18 Grand Slam titles while Federer and Rafael Nadal have 20 apiece. But Srdjan Djokovic has spoken out after what he claims have been a string of "defamatory" media comments about his son although it was not clear why he had Federer in his sights. "About 15 years ago Federer attacked my son when he was still young, he was 18 or 19 years old," said Djokovic senior in an interview on Serbian TV reported by The Sun. "I knew someone would be there who would be better than him. So I said that [Federer] was a great champion, the best at the time. "But as much as he is a great champion, Federer is not such a good man. It is obvious that foreign media outlets do not have the best opinion of us and think that we are constantly bothering them. "To tell you the truth, I do not want to be part of your twisted world. I'm sorry you don't like Novak. I just tell you the truth. What should I do? "They defame him so much and say so many disgusting things about him that it is unbelievable. "My answers are much clearer compared to how they treat this great champion, that they won't have again in this world." Meanwhile, Dan Evans was knocked out of the Sardegna Open after a three-set thriller against Lorenzo Musetti. The British number one, given a bye to the last 16 in Cagliari, looked out of sorts in the first set but hit back in style in the second. Evans then led 6-3 in the third-set tie-break but Italian teenager Musetti saved four match points before winning a marathon encounter 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8).

  • Report: Multiple suspicious baseballs from Trevor Bauer's game vs. Oakland sent for inspection

    Trevor Bauer pitched more than six innings in the Dodgers' loss to the Athletics on Wednesday, when multiple balls were reportedly found sticky and with visible markings.

  • The Latest: Wiesberger's 66 to sets early target at Masters

    Bernd Wiesberger of Austria began the second round of the Masters nine shots out of the lead. Wiesberger finished off his seven-birdie round of 6-under 66 and was tied for the lead when he finished. Marc Leishman of Australia was having himself a day and was at 4 under with four holes left.

  • Lee Elder got his moment in the sun at Augusta, but a marketing ploy by Gary Player's son nearly ruined it

    Wayne Player did what he could to hawk some golf balls, the ones his father not only endorses but also invests in.

  • How to watch the Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul boxing match

    Will professional MMA fighter Ben Askren knock internet personality Jake Paul into the next decade? You'll find out on April 17.

  • Long hitter DeChambeau a longshot after dismal Masters start

    Bryson DeChambeau pulled his first two drives, hit his tee shot into shrubbery at the fourth and never recovered on his way to a dismal four-over-par 76 in the opening round at the Masters on Thursday. One of the pre-tournament favourites, DeChambeau is the longest hitter in the field, and he unveiled a new driver that he hopes will make him even longer. But golf is about more than brute strength, and his accuracy and judgment were sadly lacking at Augusta National as he failed to take advantage of benign late afternoon conditions after the wind abated.

  • Michael Bisping wants to see harsher penalties on illegal knees to grounded opponents

    Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping thinks extreme consequences could stem from kneeing a grounded opponent.

  • Jorge Masvidal puts Colby Covington on notice: We’ll fight, ‘but when I say so’

    Jorge Masvidal, who also detailed getting kicked out of American Top Team because of Colby Covington, explains why he calls the shots.

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster explains why he turned down better offer from Chiefs to remain with Steelers

    In a contract year, Smith-Schuster had a chance to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes. He chose instead to remain loyal to an aging Ben Roethilsberger.

  • Conor McGregor’s ‘Mystic Mac’ prediction for Dustin Poirier trilogy at UFC 264: Front kick to the nose

    Conor McGregor – "Mystic Mac" – has given his prediction ahead of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Title favorites, three-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul Pierce

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.