Jets GM Joe Douglas agrees with coach Robert Saleh on team’s QB situation, suggests Mike White could keep starting job

NEW YORK — When the Jets drafted Zach Wilson with the No.2 overall pick, they hoped for an electric talent. And through his early career Wilson has shown glimpses of top-notch ability despite his below average stats.

That’s why GM Joe Douglas has been impressed with the former BYU star, but not impressed enough to call Wilson the definitive starter after he returns from injury.

“You see the playmaking ability that Zach brings. A defense has to defend every single blade of grass when they’re going against Zach and his arm,” Douglas said. “He can reach anywhere on the field. He can make every single throw. So it’s great to see his playmaking ability and it’s gonna be great to see him continue to develop in this offense with (offensive coordinator Mike) LaFleur.”

However, Douglas said he is “in lockstep” with coach Robert Saleh’s comments after this past weekend’s win over the Bengals, when backup Mike White threw for 405 yards and three TDs.

After the game, Saleh said “anything is possible, we’ll take it day-to-day,” in regards to what the Jets will do once Wilson is healthy.

That caused a stir, and Douglas did not do anything to suggest that the job would be Wilson’s again once he comes back.

“I’m just gonna piggyback on everything that Coach said,” Douglas said. “And we’re gonna cross that bridge when we get to it. Our sole focus is the Indianapolis Colts.”

The Jets face off against the Colts in Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday Football Night. This will be a great opportunity for White to extend his days as a starter.

But moments like Wilson’s 54-yard off-balance throw to Keelan Cole, and his 53-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis during the Titans game are examples of what Douglas is alluding to.

It hasn’t always been smooth for the rookie. Wilson had a four-interception performance in his first home start against the Patriots. He was turnover prone as he was leading the NFL in interceptions (9) when he suffered his sprained PCL, and the Jets are 1-5 with him as a starter.

But Douglas is pleased with Wilson’s progression and feels a turnaround is coming.

“I absolutely feel that he’s progressing. And I feel like he was on his way to really taking off ... prior to the injury,” Douglas said. “It’s tough for rookie quarterbacks in the National Football League. I think I think you’re seeing that. … You’re gonna continue to see his arrows pointing straight up and he’s gonna continue to get better every day once he gets back on the field.”

In Wilson’s absence White has completed 74% of his passes for 607 yards, with four TDs and four interceptions. His quarterback rating is 92.3.

Against the Bengals, White exploded but also threw two interceptions as the Jets upset the Bengals, 34-31. Douglas was obviously elated by the performance, saying he was most proud to see White take advantage of his chance after countless hours of work.

“I think what most people can’t see unless they’re in the building every day is just how many hours this young man is put into improving,” Douglas said. “All the work that he’s put in the shadow, he was able to showcase that when he got his opportunity.”

Douglas praised the efficiency that White displayed on Sunday afternoon.

“There was no Herculean effort from Mike, it was just taking what the defense gave and executing the offense, effectively and efficiently,” Douglas said. “Making the most of this opportunity, making great decisions. Throwing accurate passes. And I’m so happy for Mike.”