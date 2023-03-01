Jets GM Joe Douglas addresses importance of NFL Combine, success of 2022 draft class, QB decision | NFL Combine

SNY Jets Reporter Jeane Coakley catches up with Jets GM Joe Douglas to talk about the importance of the NFL Combine in the team's offseason process, and the overwhelming success of the 2022 draft class, which produced the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year in Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson. Douglas added however, there is plenty of work to do and the disappointing end to last season, "put a bad taste in everybody's mouth." He hopes to solve quarterback dilemma sooner rather than later but the organization has not established an exact timetable.