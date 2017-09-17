Jets GM was advised to draft Derek Carr in 2014, report says

The Jets are big underdogs against the Raiders this week thanks in large part to Oakland QB Derek Carr ... whom New York could have and should have drafted in 2014.

The Raiders entered Sunday's Week 2 game against the Jets as two-touchdown favorites thanks in large part to their solidity at quarterback. Derek Carr, Oakland's second-round draft pick in 2014 and already a two-time Pro Bowler, inked a five-year contract extension in June.

The Jets, who are given a one percent chance to make the playoffs after the 2017 NFL season, entered the game with Josh McCown slated as the starter — not exactly settled at the position.

As it turns out, the teams' respective outlooks at quarterback are a direct result of a major draft whiff by former Jets GM John Idzik.

WEEK 2: NFL picks | Against spread

"There was a small segment of the (Jets) organization that felt Carr had the goods to be a franchise quarterback," ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Sunday morning. "The Jets interviewed him at the Senior Bowl and dispatched quarterbacks coach David Lee to his pro day at Fresno State. Impressed, Lee told people they should draft Carr.

"Idzik and his scouts had doubts about Carr because of a lackluster bowl game and the belief — shared by others around the league — that he'd turn out like his older brother, former draft bust David Carr."

David Carr, the first overall pick (Texans) in the 2002 draft, famously busted out of the NFL after five seasons as Houston's starter and five more years on the bench in Carolina, New York (Giants) and San Francisco. His younger brother has proven much more successful.

Thirty-five players were selected before Derek Carr in 2014, including three quarterbacks: Blake Bortles at No. 3 overall (Jaguars), Johnny Manziel at No. 22 overall (Browns) and Teddy Bridgewater at No. 32 overall (Vikings).

MORE: 2017 NFL QB rankings

The Jets' first-round pick in 2014 was safety Calvin Pryor at No. 18 overall. They took tight end Jace Amaro in the second round at No. 49 overall. As Cimini notes, of the 12 New York picks in the 2014 draft, only guard Dakota Dozier remains on the roster.

Idzik was fired at the end of the 2014 season, in which the Jets went 4-12. He now serves as a consultant for the Jaguars.