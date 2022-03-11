Jets giving Lamarcus Joyner another 1-year deal

Lamarcus Joyner and the Jets are running it back.

The veteran safety is re-signing with New York, his agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Joyner will ink a one-year deal.

Joyner joined Gang Green on a one-year, $3 million contract last offseason, but his debut season with the Jets came to a premature end. He suffered a torn triceps injury 11 snaps into New York’s Week 1 loss to the Panthers, thus ending his season.

Joyner spent five seasons with the Rams and two with the Raiders before becoming a Jet. He struggled in a nickel corner role in his final season with the Raiders, but the plan was for him to be one of New York’s starting safeties last year. The 31-year-old could get that opportunity again in 2022, as the Jets’ depth at the position is currently limited with fellow 2021 starter and injury victim Marcus Maye heading for free agency.

Joyner has 421 tackles, 33 defended passes and five sacks in 96 career games. He has made 59 starts since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2014.

