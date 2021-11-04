Jets/Giants Week 1 picks | NFL Insider
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano gives and explains his Week 1 picks for the Jets vs. Panthers and Giants vs. Broncos.
On the latest What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Chris Williamson, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata make their picks for this weekend's Jets and Giants season openers.
NFL experts make their picks for the Week 9 matchup between the Colts and Jets.
In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Maria Marino, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata offer their take on which Giants player is more likely to go over on Sunday. Daniel Jones (271.5 passing yards) or Saquon Barkley (53.5 rushing yards)?
See Zach Wilson and the New York Jets arrive at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and warm up before facing off against the Atlanta Falcons in London, England.
See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 9 matchup between the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.
The lab the New York Giants were using for their COVID testing is 'experiencing an unusually high number of false positives.'
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson explains what he wants to improve upon coming out of the bye week, how he feels about the recent comparisons to Josh Allen's rookie season, and his relationship with rookie WR Elijah Moore.
New York Giants WR Kadarius Toney discusses what happened that led to him throwing a punch and getting ejected from the Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Toney knows what he did was wrong and let his emotions get in the way, it's not an example he wants to set for young children who look up to him.
Colts left guard Quenton Nelson has a toe injury and was listed as questionable, but he will play against the Jets. Nelson is not among the team’s inactives. Nelson missed three games this season with an ankle injury but played every snap the past two weeks. The Colts’ inactives are defensive end Ben Banogu, offensive [more]
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, who has been fully vaccinated, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Here is why the Raiders must sign WR DeSean Jackson right now
Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) missed practice again today and ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
This was supposed to be the Cam Newton game. It was to be Newton’s homecoming, and a chance for the Carolina Panthers’ 2011 No. 1 draft pick to face his former team after releasing him before the 2020 season. Instead, rookie quarterback Mac Jones leads the Patriots against the Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina, in a matchup of 4-4 teams after Newton was cut before the regular-season opener.
Justin Fields will have to build on his great game vs. the 49ers if Matt Nagy's team wants to upset Mike Tomlin's Steelers.
We haven’t heard from Aaron Rodgers about the fact that he lied about being vaccinated and ultimately was outed as being unvaccinated. When we do, we may hear about his frustration with the process that culminated in his ruse being exposed. Per a league source (the same one who tried to tell me on October [more]
Von Miller had the perfect quote to sum up going his move from the Broncos to the 7-1 Rams.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had a straight forward conversation with Adrian Peterson after the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher showed up in Nashville.
Aaron Rodgers must have thought he was so clever, saying he was “immunized” in August when asked, directly, if he’d been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Giants head coach Joe Judge touched on Kadarius Toney's ill-received tweet about Henry Ruggs III's situation in Las Vegas.
The NFL won’t come right out and say it. Then again, the NFL doesn’t have to. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been conducting in-person press conferences in the Green Bay facility without wearing a mask. Because he was secretly unvaccinated, Rodgers violated the rules. The rules come straight from the regular-season COVID protocol, to which [more]