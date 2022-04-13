Jets, Giants work together on draft visits for top prospects

Top NFL draft prospects Aidan Hutchinson and Ikem Ekwonu are making the most of trips to New York this week.

Mike McCartney, the agent for Hutchinson and Ekwonu, asked the Jets and Giants if his two clients could visit both teams this week, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, in an attempt to limit their travel. Both teams obliged.

Gang Green and Big Blue’s facilities are less than 30 miles apart from one another. Both teams own two top-10 picks and could jump at the opportunity to draft either player. The Jets have the fourth and 10th picks, while the Giants own the Nos. 5 and 7 selections.

However, Hutchinson, one of the top pass rushers, and Ekwonu, one of the best offensive linemen, may not be available to either team when the draft finally arrives. Both are possibilities for the Jaguars’ first overall pick, and it’s easy to see them both going in the top three.

