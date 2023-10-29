Jets - Giants takeaways from Sunday’s 13-10 overtime win for Gang Green, including Zach Wilson’s late game comeback

A sloppy and unpredictable game at MetLife Stadium saw the Jets pull off a late Houdini act to come away with a 13-10 overtime win and improve to 4-3 on the season.

This was expected to be a defensive struggle, but both teams were forced to deal with key injuries that made it even harder for either of them to move the ball. The Giants lost starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor and their best pass catcher, Darren Waller, while the Jets were down to their third-string center midway through the second quarter.

The Jets led 7-3 at the half on Zach Wilson’s 55-yard touchdown pass to Breece Hall but had to stiffen up to force a pair of field goal attempts – one of which was unsuccessful -- after turning the ball over twice in their own territory.

The Giants took the lead when backup quarterback Tommy DeVito scored on a quarterback keeper on their opening drive of the second quarter. The drive featured some good running by Saquon Barkley and some costly defensive penalties on the Jets. Barkley ended up with 128 yards on a career-high 36 carries as he played a key role in enabling the Giants to run out most of the clock.

Having been shut out for the entire second half, the Jets got the ball back with one last chance to tie the game but only 24 seconds on the clock and no timeouts. Wilson came up big with consecutive 29-yard completions to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard to set up Greg Zuerlein’s dramatic game-tying field goal. Zuerlein then won it in overtime after another Wilson-to-Wilson connection on third down and a defensive penalty got the Jets in range for the winning kick.

Here are the takeaways...

- These two teams have struggled to move the ball in the first half of games all season and they predictably cancelled each other out in rainy conditions here. The teams combined to go 0-for-18 on third down in the first half with almost as many sacks (6) as first downs (8).

- The injuries piled up for both teams in the first half with multiple players carted off. The most impactful of these had a major effect on both teams’ ability to move the ball with Taylor knocked out with a rib injury for the Giants and the Jets losing their first and second-string centers so practice squad guard Xavier Newman had to snap the ball to Wilson. Underlining how disruptive that was, Newman’s very first snap was fumbled by Wilson for a turnover.

- Hall’s touchdown was basically the difference between the teams in the first half, as he turned a Wilson dump-off into a long touchdown by breaking two tackles underneath. Prior to that score, the teams had combined for just 46 yards on 27 plays.

- With points at a premium in the second quarter, Brian Daboll opted to kick a field goal on 4th-and-short from the 30 but might be second-guessing that decision after Gano’s fifth miss of the season. He would later miss another short field goal that could have put the Giants up six in the last minute.

- One thing that helped keep the Giants in the game in the first half was penalties. The Jets were charged with 55 penalty yards in the first half, which was almost as many as the Giants’ offense (74). This included needless unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on Mekhi Becton and Quincy Williams. This continued into the second half as Williams and Jermaine Johnson both had unnecessary roughness penalties on the Giants’ go-ahead drive. In the end, the teams combined to rack up 158 penalty yards between them.

- With the two starters out, the Jets were also unable to run the football all day, but they won’t get any sympathy from a Giants team that has dealt with numerous offensive line injuries all season long. This also affected their strategy in short yardage situations, as they kept looking to pass rather than convert on the ground. The Jets ended up 2-for-15 on third down, with the Giants 2-for-19.

- Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence had huge games against the Jets’ decimated offensive line. Thibodeaux’s three sacks, which included a strip sack, now gives him 8.5 on the season and he also had a big game against the run. Lawrence had five quarterback hits including a sack of his own.

- The Giants barely even attempted to throw the ball with DeVito in the game, showing complete faith in their defense to keep the Jets from scoring again; a plan which almost worked. The rookie was 0-for-4 in regulation in his NFL debut as Daboll refused to be swayed by their fans chanting “Let him throw it” late in the fourth quarter. Bizarrely, the Giants then opted to receive the kickoff in overtime and then attempted three short passes before punting the ball back to the Jets.

Highlights

What's next

The Jets welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to MetLife Stadium for Monday Night Football on Nov. 6 at 8:15 p.m.

The Giants will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4:25 p.m.

