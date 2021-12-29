Jets, Giants share memories of legendary coach John Madden, who died Tuesday at 85

John Madden Hall of Fame jacket

The football world lost a monumental figure on Tuesday, as Hall of Fame coach John Madden died at age 85.

Madden, who won a Super Bowl as head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders, helped bring the game of football to millions of viewers thanks to his penchant for the telestrator and pure love of the game as a broadcaster, and then as the namesake of the Madden NFL video game franchise.

As so many people from around the league weighed in following the news of Madden's death, so too did the Jets and Giants.



“Whether on the field, in the booth or through a console, John Madden’s greatness added so much to the sport,” the Jets tweeted from their official account. “He impacted generations of players, coaches and fans and left an indelible mark of excellence on the game.”

Jets owner Woody Johnson also tweeted his condolences, saying “John did so much, not just for our league, but for the sport itself. A gentleman of our game who left us with so much.”

Meanwhile, the Giants tweeted out a clip from the 2007 season that summed up Madden’s enthusiasm for the game. The Giants gave the undefeated New England Patriots everything they had in the regular season finale, coming up just short, 38-35.

But Madden was so impressed by the Giants’ fight and effort that he called Tom Coughlin’s office and left a voicemail about how proud and emotional he was because of the Giant’s fierce competitiveness.