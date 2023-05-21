How do Jets and Giants rookie centers Joe Tippmann and John Michael Schmitz compare?

Joe Tippmann and John Michael Schmitz / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

The Jets and Giants both headed into the 2023 NFL Draft with a long-term starter at the center position being considered as one of their biggest needs. On Day Two, they each made a selection to address this need as the Jets selected Joe Tippmann from Wisconsin with the 43rd overall pick and then the Giants followed up by selecting Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz 14 picks later.

There’s a starting role waiting for Schmitz after Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates were both signed by NFC rivals in March. That leaves Ben Bredeson as the only player still on the roster that played the center position last season – and he was only in there for 30 snaps. The 24-year old Schmitz, who many analysts thought would be the first center selected, represents excellent value late in the second round if he can step right into a starting role.

The Jets showed plenty of interest in Schmitz themselves, but ended up opting to select Tippmann instead, with the pick they acquired in the Elijah Moore trade back in March. Tippmann’s spot in the starting lineup is less certain with the Jets having re-signed Connor McGovern just before the draft. McGovern was the starter for the last three years but didn’t have much of a market in free agency and you get the impression he was re-signed more as a safety net than to retain his spot. Head coach Robert Saleh has said there will be an open competition.

Reviewing Tippmann’s background and game film reveals a few potential reasons why they opted to go with Tippmann over Schmitz. He’s two years younger than Schmitz, is both bigger and more athletic than him and posted better pass protection numbers in his college career.

Schmitz, on the other hand, brings more experience, more consistency as a run blocker and better on-field discipline. He might fit them better too. The Giants have built a blue-collar reputation under Brian Daboll and Schmitz has the character, toughness and aggression that should mean he fits in well with the Giants.

Essentially, Schmitz has the higher floor and may be more NFL-ready than Tippmann, but with his combination of size and athleticism, Tippmann’s upside is limitless. The fact that the Jets didn’t immediately try to bring McGovern back perhaps suggests they were in the market for a bigger presence who can slow down quick interior pressure and be an asset in short yardage situations and when they couldn’t sign one, they drafted Tippmann to fill this role instead. They’ll hope he can develop into a more athletic version of Ethan Pocic, who potentially could have been a free agent target.

With Aaron Rodgers now starting with the Jets, protecting him will be a priority. That’s why it was important to ensure they had a reliable veteran like McGovern available in case Tippmann doesn’t hit the ground running in camp. He’s considered a smart player, though, so they will hope he can step in immediately. Protecting the quarterback is also a priority for the Giants too, though, now that they’ve made a long-term commitment to Daniel Jones.

As fate would have it, there was a good opportunity to directly compare Tippmann and Schmitz at the end of last season. Minnesota and Wisconsin played each other in late November, in what would turn out to be the last appearance for either center as they would both opt out of their bowl game.

On the day, it would be Minnesota that would get the win. However, Tippmann outshone Schmitz with a consistent performance as the Badgers racked up 143 yards on the ground at an average of 4.3 yards per carry and didn’t give up a sack all day. The Golden Gophers gave up three sacks and were held to 2.7 yards per carry. In Schmitz’ defense, he had a tough matchup as he had to go up against Keeanu Benton; a top-50 pick by the Steelers last month. Benton got past Schmitz on one play for a half sack.

Heading into the 2023 season, both teams can feel good about the player they ended up with. They both appear to be ideal fits and falling into a situation where they can step right into the starting line-up if they stay healthy and impress at training camp. It will be interesting to compare the progress of these two players, each of whom has the potential to anchor their respective teams’ line for several years or more.