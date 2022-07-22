Jets and Giants playoff possibilities for this upcoming season | What Are The Odds?
On What Are The Odds? Maria Marino and John Jastremski analyze the Jets and Giants playoff possibilities for this upcoming season.
Mountain West Schools Could Pay A Buyout of Up To $33 Million The conference has a buyout if teams leave Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire It will cost a lot to leave the Mountain West Conference realignment hit hard when UCLA and USC bolted ...
Ozzie Guillen shows the type of team president Kenny Williams is after winning it all in '05.
HOUSTON — With just two weeks to go before the trade deadline, the best record in baseball and a huge lead in the division, the Yankees got another reminder that the Astros are going to be a huge obstacle to their World Series hopes. Astros pitchers held the Yankees offense to just two runs over 18 innings and showed the weakness in the team's pitching. While Jordan Montgomery was solid in the ...
Since the major cruise lines resumed sailing from U.S. ports, they largely have required that all passengers take covid tests no more than two days before their sailings. It's a cumbersome requirement because the tests had to be taken in person at a pharmacy or a doctor's office or they could be proctored at-home tests. Now, with the CDC dropping its oversight of the cruise industry, at least when it comes to covid, it's now fully up to the cruise lines whether they plan to keep the precruise testing requirement in place.
Earlier this month, we cast the widest possible net as to the teams that could or should or may be interested in 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Now that the 49ers have reiterated permission to seek a trade that was given back in March, who will make the move, if no one has yet? The Browns [more]
After the Steelers signed defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi in June, there were plenty of people who noted that Ogunjobi was suspended one game for his role in a 2019 brawl with the Steelers. Ogunjobi was playing for the Browns when Myles Garrett bashed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet during an [more]
With MLB's second half resuming Thursday, let's take a look at some predictions for the 2022 World Series, MVP and where Juan Soto will end up.
An NFL fan took to Twitter to sell some J.J. Watt merchandise only to be answered by the Arizona Cardinals player himself.
Klay was feeling a game-tying triple by his brother on Thursday night.
Everything you need to know about new Packers tight end Sal Cannella.
A number of Dolphins players and others around the NFL shared the post as well.
Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel spent his first five seasons in New England, but he says he was never on board with coach Bill Belichick’s program. Samuel said on the I Am Athlete podcast that many of his teammates in New England bought what Belichick was selling, to their own detriment. “Some of them be [more]
The Browns wanted to add another quarterback with Deshaun Watson likely to be suspended for part of the season.
Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi apparently had a few things to get off his chest this week.
After erasing a five-run deficit, the Giants stunningly lost to the Dodgers in the first game of the second half.
The #Chiefs have lost a member of their Super Bowl IV team with LB Jim Lynch passing away at 76 years old.
Noah Lyles won his second consecutive world title at 200 meters, breaking the American record in one of the week's most highly anticipated events.
The key to the 49ers defense might be whoever lines up opposite Nick Bosa. The team got contributions from Samson Ebukam, Arden Key, Charles Omenihu and Jordan Willis last season, especially late in the year, and Ebukam, Omenihu and Willis return. The 49ers, though, used a second-round choice on Drake Jackson, who has a chance [more]
There's reportedly still interest in the free agent market for Barr.
The Los Angeles Rams revealed their Super Bowl 56 championship rings in a team ceremony Thursday night.