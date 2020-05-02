Jets and Giants Mailbag: Which team will make it back to the playoffs first?

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

While sorting through your Giants and Jets questions over the last few days, and answering them in my Jets and Giants mailbags, I noticed a few asking me to compare the two teams. So sure, I'll take my shot at evaluating how they measure up in my first Giants-Jets combo mailbag:

Considering all picks made by the blue vs. the ones made by Green & White price (including the trade for Wilson) in the 2020 draft, which GM has strengthened/improved his team more? What season will either one or both teams make it to the playoffs again -- @sunmoonrise31

Just to be consistent, I have to go with Jets GM Joe Douglas, because I gave him an A-minus for his draft while giving Dave Gettleman a B. I think Douglas' draft was a bit more strategic in terms of plugging immediate holes. I think he also added more NFL-ready players who could have an impact this year.

That's not to say I don't like what Gettleman did. I really do. I love the fact that he finally focused on the offensive line, and I think his second-round pick of Xavier McKinney was a steal. But he still left his team without a center and without an edge rusher and not a lot of immediate help. That's not bad, though, because a lot of their improvement in 2021 hinges on the improvement of players he drafted in 2018 and 2019 - especially the young defensive players he loaded up on last year.

As for when they'll make the playoffs, I really think the Jets could be a playoff contender this year. They certainly seem to be slightly ahead of the Giants. Their quarterback is further along since he's been in the league one more year. The offensive line has more veterans. The defense was phenomenal last year and they're getting a key player back (linebacker C.J. Mosley). Plus the AFC East seems wide open now.

The Giants should be improved this year and they might make a run at a playoff berth. But I'd put their arrival date one year later, in 2021.

What offense do you expect to be more productive this coming season? -- @broccolierobb

This is an interesting question because it depends on what the definition of "productive" is. I'll assume you're talking about numbers - yards and points. In that case, I think my answer is the Jets.

Which is a weird answer, when I think about it, because I think the Giants have far more talent at the offensive skill positions. I think I'd take any of the Giants' three receivers (Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton) over the Jets' three (Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims). I'd take tight end Evan Engram over Ryan Griffin and Chris Herndon. I'd want Saquon Barkley over Le'Veon Bell.

But the Jets have a couple of things going for them. I think their line is going to be better after Douglas' reconstruction job. And I think Sam Darnold is obviously a bit ahead of Daniel Jones in development. Jones is probably still going to struggle a bit, while Darnold should be headed into his breakout year.

Honestly, though, the biggest reason is this: New Giants coach Joe Judge has made it clear he wants to run a run-based offense. The nature of that is usually fewer yards and points. Adam Gase, meanwhile, has always run a wide-open scheme and he seems to want to put everything on his quarterback. The Jets are going to throw more and probably move a lot faster than the Giants.

And that's going to result in more yards and points, too.

As a GM, whose roster would you prefer moving forward? Giants or Jets? -- @PatrickMinton

I just told you that I graded the Jets' draft higher, I think the Jets are closer to making the playoffs, and their offense will be more productive this season, so obviously my answer to your question is … I'd prefer the Giants roster.

I know, right?

The key to your question is the "moving forward" part. The Jets will probably be better this year. But their roster is not exactly set up for the long-term. They have a lot of key players whose contracts will expire, or who will become expendable after this year or next. Some of that is by design - Douglas didn't sign a lot of guys to long-term deals in free agency. But some is that this is still very much Mike Maccagnan's team and his drafts were generally awful. Douglas hasn't even been with the Jets a full year yet. He's in the beginning stages of building his team, his way.

Meanwhile, look at what Gettleman has built in three years with the Giants. No, the results haven't been there yet, but he's now got promising young players at four offensive line spots, two receiver spots, at running back and at quarterback. At least four defensive starters and maybe as many as nine key contributors will be players from his three drafts. Almost the entire defense is 26 or younger.

The Giants' roster isn't in flux anymore. Yes, it's unproven. This year is when we see if Gettleman's vision was good or bad. I think he's missing a couple of key pieces (like a pass rusher) but there's a good base of talent there. As for the Jets, they have a roster in transition. It's good, but it will probably look a lot different in a year or two.