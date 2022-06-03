The Jets and Giants meet up annually for a preseason game and they’re on track to do more to play an exhibition game this summer.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the two teams are likely to hold a joint practice before taking the field. The game between the teams will take place at their shared home of MetLife Stadium on August 28 with the Jets serving as the home team.

The two teams last had a joint practice during the 2005 season. That session featured a brawl between the teams that included former Giants tight end Jeremy Shockey in a featured role.

That development likely played a big role in keeping further practices off of the schedule, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Giants head coach Brian Daboll will see if enough has time passed for the two teams to get through a session without things going haywire.

Jets, Giants likely to practice together this summer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk