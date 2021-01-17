Jets and Giants should have their eyes focused on Bucs WR Chris Godwin Sunday

Chris Godwin celebrates a catch

Two more Divisional Round games kick off on Sunday to see who will be facing the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills in the conference games next week. And of the two games, all eyes are peered on the oldest quarterback matchup in NFL history set up for the second contest with Bucs QB Tom Brady and Saints QB Drew Brees.

But for the Jets and Giants alike, they should be watching someone else very closely in this matchup down in New Orleans.

Chris Godwin will be on the outside catching passes from Brady in this one, and he has been a favorite target of late for the future Hall of Famer. Though he had a case of the drops in the Wild Card Round against the Washington Football Team last week, Godwin still led the team with 12 targets. He had five receptions, including a touchdown, in the win. Godwin is also a favorite to score for Tampa Bay, finding the end zone five times in the last four games.

Godwin just so happens to be a free agent after the season, too.

It’s expected to be a fun free agent wide receiver market – something the Jets and Giants will both be a part of. Godwin will be one of the top options on the list, which also includes Lions WR Kenny Golladay, Bears WR Allen Robinson and many others. Both teams need a top receiver, which Godwin has blossomed into over his first four seasons in the league.

A Pro Bowl year in 2019, Godwin had a monster third season with 1,333 yards, nine touchdowns and an average 95.2 yards per game through the air. Brady has shared the wealth in the passing game in his first season with the Bucs, so those numbers didn’t come Godwin’s way in 2020. However, he still totaled 840 yards and seven regular-season touchdowns over 12 games. He very well might have topped 1,000 yards again if it weren’t for injury.

According to Spotrac, Godwin’s market value is $17.2 million heading into the market once his season is over. That would be top wide receiver money for either New York squad unless they want to test a rookie in the 2021 NFL Draft to take over those duties at a much lower price. But a proven commodity is safer than the risk of an NFL rookie potentially starting off slow, or even worse, never living up to the hype.

A Philadelphia native and Penn State product, New York is close to home for Godwin, though the Eagles might be in on the wide receiver market as well. More importantly, Godwin’s track record makes him worth the price tag. And since there are many options in Tampa Bay to throw to under contract, Godwin could be wanting a bigger role elsewhere.

He’ll find that in New York, so expect the Jets and Giants to be watching him showcase his talents on Sunday and every game he continues to play this year.