Jets getting “antsy” about Le’Veon Bell

A report earlier Tuesday said the Jets have given Le'Veon Bell a deadline to make his decision. With no decision early Tuesday night, the team is getting “antsy,” according to Mike Silver of NFL Media.

While they want Bell, the Jets aren’t willing to wait for him to shop their deal elsewhere. They already were burned by Kirk Cousins and Dont'a Hightower previously and Anthony Barr this week, as Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com points out.

“They don’t want to be played again,” Hughes said.

The Jets apparently are the only team actively pursuing Bell, and their deal could disappear if he doesn’t make a decision before free agency officially begins Wednesday.

Bell, 27, gambled by sitting out last season, refusing to play under the franchise tag, and the market hasn’t developed like he thought.