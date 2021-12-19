Jets' George Fant, Ty Johnson out Sunday against Dolphins

Jets OL George Fant on sidelines with helmet off 2021

The Jets will be without one of their better offensive lineman in George Fant on Sunday in Miami.

Fant was "on the fence" on Friday with a knee injury, but seemingly, it was enough to keep him out.

Already leading the league in amount of cap space on Injured Reserve (Corey Davis, Mekhi Becton, Marcus Maye, Elijah Moore, and Carl Lawson, just to name a few), Fant is the active biggest cap hit on the Jets.

A somewhat surprising inactive is Ty Johnson, but the Jets are getting rookie running back Michael Carter back in the fold on Sunday.

Shaq Lawson also is a healthy scratch.