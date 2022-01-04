Jets' George Fant, Bryce Huff placed on IR

Jets OL George Fant on sidelines with helmet off 2021

The Jets have placed George Fant and Bryce Huff on the IR, which ends their 2021 season with one game left.

Fant suffered a knee injury in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and head coach Robert Saleh noted a second opinion would take a look at his knee and they would know more Wednesday. However, the news dropped today.

"ACL is in tact so knock on wood," he said of Fant on Monday. "This is just stuff from a previous knee injury."

With Mekhi Becton also not playing Week 18, it'll be up to either Conor McDermott or Chuma Edoga to fill in at left tackle.

As for Huff, he's been dealing with an ankle injury.

The Jets also placed TE Dan Brown on the practice squad IR, and LB LaRoy Reynolds was released from scout team.