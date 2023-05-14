Jets’ gauntlet schedule has some hidden benefits

Long before the Jets received their 2023 schedule, it was known that they’d be running a gauntlet this year. On Thursday, it became obvious that the early part of the season would contain several significant challenges.

In their first six games, the Jets face the Bills, Cowboys, Chiefs, and Eagles.

As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets have “the second-most advantageous schedule” when it comes to rest before games. They have a plus-12 rest differential when compared to opponents. Per Cimini, it’s the first-best rest differential since 2002.

For new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay’s rest differential was minus-13 in 2022, the worst in the league.

Cimini also notes that the Jets have no games against teams coming off their bye weeks, which is definitely an edge. It’s always harder to face a team that has had two weeks to get ready for you, when you have had only one week to get ready for them.

It doesn’t change the fact that the Jets have a meat grinder of a schedule, and that the non-meat-grinder teams will be extra motivated to beat the Jets, given all the attention they’re receiving. But it’s a little bit of a bump for a team that will have a bumpy road in 2023.

