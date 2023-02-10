Jets’ Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner win Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards

Jets' first-round picks Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are introduced at a news conference. / Anne-Marie Caruso / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner took home the Rookie of the Year awards for both offense and defense, respectively, Thursday night.

The No. 10 and No. 4 overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft were a large part of the Jets' young core this past season.

Wilson racked up 1,103 receiving yards, with 83 catches, leading all rookie wide receivers. He also added four touchdowns for Gang Green while playing in all 17 games. Three of Wilson’s games had the former Buckeye tallying over 100 receiving yards ­­— 102 against the Cleveland Browns, 115 against the New England Patriots, and 162 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Ohio State product becomes the first Jet to win the award since the NFL-AFL merger.

Gardner, who started in all 17 games, logged 75 tackles, playing in 98 percent of defensive snaps for the Jets this season. The cornerback led the NFL with 20 passes defended.

Gardner recorded his first career interception in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. During Week 7 against the Denver Broncos, Gardner tallied 10 tackles and three pass breakups, claiming the title for AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The University of Cincinnati product received 46 of the 50 first-place votes for Defensive Player of the Year.

The duo, who had been favorites to take home the awards, also made an appearance at this year’s Pro Bowl Games. They are also just the third time a team has won both awards (1967 Lions and 2017 Saints).

"Congratulations Sauce and Garrett for being APs defensive and offensive rookies of the year," Chairman and CEO Woody Johnson said in a statement. "This is an absolutely tremendous individual accomplishment but to do it on offense and defense is almost unprecedented. Both of you are an inspiration to your teammates, your coaches and we, your fans. Congratulations men and Go Jets!"