Jets’ Garrett Wilson: Rookie WR Malachi Corley already ‘looks like a problem’ during OTAs

It’s no secret that the Jets loved Malachi Corley throughout the draft process.

From the front office to the coaching staff, they’ve had nothing but good things to say about the shifty receiver since selecting him out of Western Kentucky in the third round of this year’s draft.

Gang Green loves the upside that Corley brings to their already loaded offense and they feel he has the potential to turn into a legitimate weapon out of the slot for Aaron Rodgers.

And apparently, it’s not just the higher-ups in the organization who are feeling that way.

Fellow wide receiver Garrett Wilson recently offered some high praise of the 22-year-old rookie as he continues to impress during his early days with the team at OTAs.

“He looks like a problem,” Wilson said. “That boy’s a brute. He can go over the middle and take hits, and once he catches that ball he’s got great instincts of where the defense is going to be and how to make someone miss. I’m excited to see him run with the ball once we got pads on because I know I wouldn’t be trying to tackle him, he’s like a little bowling ball out there. I’m excited about his potential in this offense."

Those comments won’t come as a surprise to those who have seen Corley play, as he’s drawn comparisons to 49ers versatile receiver Deebo Samuel for his tough running and physicality, and the Jets certainly hope he can develop into that type of piece in their offense.

After switching from safety to receiver early in his collegiate career, the playmaker became a weapon out of the slot for the Hilltoppers, hauling in 245 receptions for 3035 yards and 29 touchdowns. He dubbed himself the ‘YAC king’ after leading the FBS in yards after the catch during his final three collegiate seasons.

While Corley didn’t quite receive the same amount of hype as some of the other top pass-catchers in this class leading up to the draft, he appears to have all the makings of a Day 3 steal for GM Joe Douglas.