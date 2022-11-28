After last week’s loss to the Patriots, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson called out the offense, saying it needed to get better. After this week’s win over the Bears, Wilson said he thinks his words were productive.

Wilson, who caught two touchdown passes against the Bears, said after the game that he thinks the rest of the locker room agreed with his criticism last week.

“Honestly, I feel like people were happy I said it. And to come back like this and play the way we did on offense this week, that’s what you want to do. This is what we should be doing,” Wilson said, via Newsday.

Wilson did not mention the benched Jets quarterback Zach Wilson by name, but there’s been talk that one of the reasons Jets coach Robert Saleh benched Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White was that Zach Wilson had lost the locker room. It wouldn’t be surprising if plenty of Jets players agreed with what Garrett Wilson had to say about the Jets’ offense needing to improve — and agreed that making White the starting quarterback was one way to improve it.

Jets’ Garrett Wilson: People were happy I called out our offense last week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk