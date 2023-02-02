Jets’ Garrett Wilson makes pitch for Aaron Rodgers on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The New York Jets are not playing coy in their bid for Aaron Rodgers, with Garrett Wilson making a pitch on Instagram.

The wide receiver just wrapped up his rookie season and he seems to think Rodgers’ move to the East coast is fated. He posted a photo of a cartoon cutout of Rodgers in a Jets uniform with the words “Issa Sign” on Thursday.

Despite piecing together the franchise’s best record in nearly a decade, the quarterback position was a consistent question mark for the Jets, as they spent the season mired in drama and injuries fielding a rotation of Zack Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White.

Head coach Robert Saleh hasn’t been shy about his concern over the position, which he once referred to as the “head of the snake.”

“You want the head of the snake to be stable, and we just haven’t been able to (get that),” he said back in December.

Speculation of a major free agency or draft day move picked up following the regular season when he told SNY TV that he and his staff intended to be “aggressive as heck” in their pursuit for a new play caller.

Those theories picked up momentum last week when they announced the hiring of former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Prior to his one season with the Broncos, Hackett spent three seasons in Green Bay as offensive coordinator for the Packers. Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards under his coaching.

The Jets’ improvements this season came as the Packers struggled, finishing 3rd in the NFC North and missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Just two years removed from a historic 2020 season that saw the Packers post an NFL record 509 yards and 66 touchdowns, Green Bay struggled with an inexperienced receiving unit.

In the aftermath of a generally disappointing season in Green Bay, Rodgers hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a move and made it clear he’s not interested in being part of a rebuild.

Based on Williams’ tweet, Jets fans are already rolling out the red carpet to lure Rodgers to New York.

Rodgers is due to make nearly $60 million this year, the second of a three-year contract. Perhaps New York’s aggressive approach will be the right fit for that price.