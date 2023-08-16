Jets' Garrett Wilson on chemistry with Aaron Rodgers: 'He sees football how I see it'

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson runs with the ball against the New England Patriots. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

There could be a budding bromance developing in Florham Park during Jets training camp between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Garrett Wilson who each had flattering things to say about one another after practice on Wednesday.

“It’s pretty good, we’re still building but every day we get better and that’s all we can do,” Wilson said about his chemistry with Rodgers thus far. “With him it’s so… I mean he makes it easy on me man. It’s really just do your job and be in a spot and I’m confident he can throw to anyone.”

At one point, Wilson was at a loss for words when describing his new quarterback’s talent level and what it’s like catching passes from him.

“With Aaron it’s like an alternate… I don’t know how to word this. It’s like an alternate… I don’t know bro, he’s really good though,” he said.

On the flip side, Rodgers is just as impressed with the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year and has given Wilson high praise by comparing him to a former receiver of his on the Green Bay Packers.

“The talent is really impressive. He makes difficult things look easy and it’s the person that he is too,” Rodgers said about Wilson. “... I’ve had some great [receivers] over the years who are great people as well and he’s one of those guys. He’s a great person.

“I told him I used to have a rule with Davante [Adams] where I’d give Davante a little extra tick because I know if I did that he’s gonna get open because he was, is really difficult to cover and I have to give that to Garrett too because sometimes you give him just a little extra tick where you’re sitting on him [and] he’s gonna be really open.”

That respect is mutual as Wilson appreciates every interaction he can get with Rodgers. Their connection on the field even reminds him of how he played football growing up and why he began to love the game.

“Every time I get a rep with him it’s really valuable and for me, it’s like always a learning experience,” Wilson said. “He sees football how I see it, where I’m open right now he’s going to throw it right now… It’s honestly rare, but as far as playing pick-up ball and how I grew up playing football that’s how it should be to me. It makes it fun, it’s refreshing.”



Each rep that Wilson gets with Rodgers has become even more valuable to him now after the second-year receiver was out for two weeks with an ankle injury, unable to participate in practice.

Wilson talked about what it was like being out and what he was able to learn despite not being on the field as even just watching Rodgers taught him some things.

“It was like the longest two weeks of my life,” Wilson said. “But I tried to have the right approach to it and see the game from a different lens. I haven’t really been able to sit back and watch the day-to-day stuff. For me, those first five days where I was strictly off my feet I just wanted to watch and see how the operation was going down and see how Aaron went about things with the receiver group and I feel like it was beneficial for me.”

Back at full strength for almost a week, Wilson is glad to see the offense is coming together and feels like the team, who held a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, has “been in a good spot for about 2-3 days.”

According to Rodgers, a lot of that has to do with Wilson’s return.

“Like I said, the biggest difference between going against Carolina and Tampa was [Wilson] being on the field,” Rodgers said.

With just under a month before New York’s first regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11, there are still some things that need to be ironed out -- not just between Wilson and Rodgers but the offense as a whole, namely the offensive line.

But in regards to the QB-WR duo, like Wilson said, that connection and trust is getting built every single day. For Rodgers, that becomes much easier with a player as talented as Wilson.

“The talent is there, it’s just the communication now, the non-verbal stuff that’s starting to come… We haven’t made the same mistake twice which is great. He’s so eager to learn and he’s so talented with the football,” Rodgers said.