Jets ‘game wrecker’ Quincy Williams emerging among top linebackers in NFL

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium / Brian Fluharty - USA TODAY Sports

When the Jets picked up Quincy Williams off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars two years ago, he was looked at by many on the outside as just the older brother of All-Pro defensive end Quinnen Williams.

Head coach Robert Saleh always believed in his potential, though, and just a few years later the elder Williams has been solidifying himself as a force in the middle of Gang Green’s defense.

“You talk about some players, they get thrown away and they have to try to find their way. He stuck with it, kept working and he’s found his way,” Saleh said. “I’m so proud of him. He’s a game wrecker at linebacker and we’re very fortunate that we have him.”

After signing a new three-year deal with the team this offseason, Williams certainly has been a game-wrecker for Saleh and the Jets defense.

He currently sits third in all of football with a team-leading 48 tackles. He's also collected a pair of sacks, four QB hits, four passes defended, and a forced fumble through five games.

Williams’ first turnover of the season came in a big spot during Sunday’s 31-21 win over the Broncos.

With Denver looking to mount a comeback late in the fourth quarter, he caught a scrambling Russell Wilson from behind and forced a fumble, which Bryce Hall returned for a 39-yard touchdown, putting the game on ice.

“As soon as that play got called I knew it was going to be a sack,” Williams said postgame. “When it got called I said ‘oh yeah this is going to be a sack.’ No one’s outrunning me, I’m the fastest linebacker in the league.”

The confident Williams finished the day with two sacks, nine tackles, one TFL, and three QB hits. With another stellar performance, he’s certainly been putting his name into the running as one of the top linebackers in football.

And if you ask defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, he’s already up there.

“I would challenge everyone here and elsewhere that there’s not a better backer in the NFL right now,” Ulbrich said late last week. “He’s playing at an elite level and it’s just so exciting to see for the young man because he just works so hard.”

Williams taking a significant leap has helped bring this loaded Jets defense to another level this season. They’ll look to keep the momentum rolling into a tough Week 6 matchup with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.