Jets G.M. has no issue with Christopher Johnson’s wisecrack about the team

The Jets went into full-blown damage control mode on Tuesday, after multiple players were linked to potential trades and none happened. Among the topics discussed were the Sunday comments from Jets chairman Christopher Johnson regarding the underachieving team he runs.

“”Hopefully, the team will actually show up this week,” Johnson told a group of Jets fans who had made the trip to Jacksonville.

“My take was he seemed like he was a person like a lot of people in this building — passionate and frustrated about where we are at 1-6,” Jets G.M. Joe Douglas told reporters on Tuesday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I can tell you my feelings on Christopher haven’t changed one bit. . . . Frankly, he deserves better than 1-6, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure we’re not in this position again in the future.”

That’s really the only thing Douglas can say, since Johnson can say whatever he wants to say, as the guy running the team. He’s clearly not pleased with the organization’s performance, and only so much of that can be blamed on former G.M. Mike Maccagnan.

Johnson has been running the team since his brother, Woody, became the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. At some point, Woody will be back — and that’s when there could be yet another housecleaning. Until then, the best move for the Jets will be to see what Douglas and coach Adam Gase can do.